Mann says Punjab government has earned people’s trust through work

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has said his government earned public trust through its work over the past four-and-a-half years, citing daytime electricity for farmers, expanded canal irrigation, welfare schemes and direct payments for paddy procurement. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference in Chandigarh.

Addressing a Lok Milni programme at Mimsa village in Dhuri on Sunday, Mann said the government was focused on public service and ensuring state funds reached people through development and public services. He said more than 90% of households were receiving free electricity and farmers were getting power during the day.

Mann said government schemes were helping families save around ₹15,000 a month. He also cited more than 70,000 government jobs, free healthcare and zero electricity bills, saying these benefits amounted to annual savings of ₹1.82 lakh for each family.

The chief minister said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provided cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family. He also referred to the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, under which eligible women aged 18 and above are to receive monthly assistance of ₹1,000, while Scheduled Caste women are to receive ₹1,500. The government expects the scheme to benefit 97% of women and has allocated ₹9,300 crore for it, he said.

Mann said the area receiving canal water had increased from 20.89 lakh acres in 2022 to 60.30 lakh acres, following expenditure of ₹7,200 crore on irrigation. He said 1,587 villages that had not previously received canal water were now covered. He also cited an increase in government-school students qualifying for NEET from 80 in 2021 to 882 in 2026.

Taking aim at political opponents, Mann alleged they were trying to damage his reputation because they could not challenge his honesty. He said the CBI returned empty-handed after a raid at his office. He added that farmers would receive paddy payments directly into their bank accounts before reaching home from the mandi and said his doors would remain open to Punjab’s people.