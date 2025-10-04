Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mets overhaul Carlos Mendoza's staff after missing playoffs with massive payroll

AP |
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 12:23 am IST

Mets overhaul Carlos Mendoza's staff after missing playoffs with massive payroll

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are moving on from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner as part of a staff overhaul after deciding to keep manager Carlos Mendoza despite missing the playoffs with the most expensive opening-day roster in baseball.

HT Image
HT Image

Hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh also won't return, the team said Friday. Bench coach John Gibbons resigned, and catching coach Glenn Sherlock is retiring.

Hefner is being replaced despite some notable success stories, including David Peterson and Sean Manaea.

Peterson was a 10-game winner in 2024 with a career-best 2.90 ERA. Manaea tied his career best with 12 wins last year and a 3.47 ERA. But that number ballooned to 5.64 in 15 appearances this year, including 12 starts.

Pitching and defense were the biggest problems for a team that went 38-55 over the final 93 games after being an MLB-best 45-24 in June. The offense wasn't free of blame after the offseason signing of Juan Soto to a $765 million, 15-year deal. The megadeal put the cost for the Mets' roster at $429 million in payroll and projected luxury tax.

When declaring this week that Mendoza would return, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said the rest of the coaching staff would be evaluated.

Assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel and bullpen coach José Rosado have been given permission to speak to other teams. First base coach Antoan Richardson, strategy coach Danny Barnes and coaching assistant Rafael Fernandez have been invited back.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

News / Genesis / Mets overhaul Carlos Mendoza's staff after missing playoffs with massive payroll
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On