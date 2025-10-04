Next stop in Dak Prescott's so-far impressive comeback for Cowboys is against the winless Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dak Prescott has quickly erased any doubts there might have been about how good he'd be in his comeback from a torn hamstring. HT Image

The Cowboys quarterback has bounced back in a big way from an injury that limited him to eight games last season and picked up right where he left off and, in many ways, been even better.

Entering the Cowboys' game Sunday against the New York Jets (0-4) at MetLife Stadium, Prescott leads the NFL with 1,119 yards passing and 121 completions.

“For sure, as confident as I’ve ever been,” Prescott said. "Yeah, I would say I am, and I mean I think I’m just going right off of the heels of the experience. I think that’s why every year I feel like I’ve gotten better, making strides and never getting complacent in every part of my game.

“I know sometimes the numbers and things don’t always show that, but I think right now they are.”

Prescott is hoping to add a few victories along the way. The Cowboys (1-2-1) are coming off a disappointing 40-40 tie with Green Bay last week, a game in which they led late in the fourth quarter and again in overtime.

Dallas' defense has struggled without Micah Parsons — it's ranked last in the NFL in total yards allowed and yards passing and 31st in scoring — so that hasn't helped first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer's squad.

“I think we’re a growing football team,” said Schottenheimer, who was the Jets' offensive coordinator from 2006-11. “A team that’s learning a lot about themselves and improving in some areas and focusing on areas that we need to get better, which takes a lot of boats.”

But so far, everyone's on board with the way Prescott has performed in his return.

“Our job is to go out there and make him look bad and our guys understand that, and hopefully, you guys will write that about him in that sense,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn said with a smile. “But he’s a damn good player. He’s been a good quarterback since he’s been in this league and he's like a one-man show that can lift that whole team. That’s just who he is.”

Like Schottenheimer, Glenn is a longtime NFL assistant in his first opportunity as a head coach. But Glenn is still searching for his first victory — and he's treading in some abysmal territory with the Jets.

New York is looking to avoid its fourth 0-5 start in franchise history and first since starting 0-13 in 2020 under Adam Gase. Glenn joined Gase (2019) and Lou Holtz (1976) as the only coaches to begin their Jets tenures with 0-4 starts. Now, Glenn will try to not become the first to start 0-5.

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has appeared in a game twice as a backup this season. He hadn’t done that since his rookie year in 2020, and that was only one game.

The first one this season at least made some sense because it was the opener with Diggs coming off his second major knee injury in two years. He returned to the lineup earlier than expected.

Coming off the bench in the tie with the Packers — following a pair of starts — felt more like a demotion after he was beaten multiple times playing mostly zone in first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ new scheme. Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, has always been more comfortable in man-to-man coverage.

Schottenheimer said after Sunday’s game that he’s “been a little tough on Trevon, just in terms of the consistency and things like that.” But he also praised Diggs, who had an interception nullified by a penalty.

“A rough week,” Diggs said. “That’s coach holding me accountable. Back on track this week, ready to work.”

The Jets have struggled with getting offenses off the field through four games. A big reason is they're the only team in the NFL without a takeaway.

Dallas has six turnovers, including four INTs and two lost fumbles, so this could be a breakthrough chance for New York.

“I don’t want to say it’s frustrating, (but) it’s definitely a little disappointing that ... we haven’t had one yet,” defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “The guys are doing a great job in regard to trying to go for the ball in certain situations. The ball has been on the ground several times. We've just got to be able to be there and come up with the opportunities.”

Dallas’ practice week started with four of the original five starters on the offensive line not participating.

Center Cooper Beebe will miss the third of at least four games with a foot issue that has him on injured reserve. Rookie right guard Tyler Booker will miss a second consecutive game with a high ankle sprain that could sideline him longer. Left tackle Tyler Guyton is also out with a concussion. Left guard Tyler Smith has a knee injury and is questionable to play.

The Cowboys will also be without safety Malik Hooker because of a toe injury and wide receiver-kick returner KaVontae Turpin (foot). Running back Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) also didn’t practice all week and is questionable to play. No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb is missing a second game with a high ankle sprain.

Dallas isn't ailing alone. New York will be without No. 2 running back Braelon Allen, who went on IR with a knee injury, and nickel cornerback Michael Carter II is out because of a concussion. Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson still might be a week or two away from returning from a sprained ankle that has sidelined him the past two games.

