No. 12 Georgia bounces back from first loss of the season to beat Kentucky 35-14

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gunner Stockton and Dillon Bell each had a pair of touchdown runs, leading No. 12 Georgia to a 35-14 victory over Kentucky on Saturday as the Bulldogs bounced back resoundingly from a tough loss to Alabama. HT Image

Georgia (4-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) finally got off to a quick start, capping its first two possessions with scoring runs from quarterback Stockton. He finished with 48 yards on six carries.

Stockton also completed 15 of 23 passes for 196 yards, including a 16-yard scoring play to Cash Jones.

Bell, a receiver who also has played running back, tacked on a pair of 3-yard TD runs with an end around and a reverse. He set up the scoring pass to Jones with a 33-yard catch.

Cutter Boley had 225 yards passing with a couple of touchdowns for Kentucky (2-3, 0-3), but it wasn't nearly enough to prevent Georgia from winning its 16th straight game in the series.

The Bulldogs haven't lost to Kentucky since 2009.

Shaking off a 24-21 setback to Alabama that snapped a 33-game home winning streak, Georgia took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 12 plays, capped by Stockton diving at the pylon for a 7-yard scoring run.

The Bulldogs went nearly the length of the field on their next possession — 96 yards over 13 plays — and Stockton finished it off again. He trotted in for a 6-yard TD after a nifty fake on linebacker Sam Greene.

Georgia had trailed at halftime in its two previous games. No such issues in this one.

Kentucky: The Wildcats simply made too many mistakes to have any chance of an upset. Poor time management at the end of the first half and a fumble on their first possession of the third quarter allowed the Bulldogs to pull away. And Jacob Kauwe missed a 26-yard field goal to end the first half. Kentucky has now gone 3-9 since a huge upset at Ole Miss early last season, with no wins against Power Four opponents.

Georgia: The Bulldogs haven't lost back-to-back games in the regular season since 2016. They turned in another strong performance in the trenches, despite losing left tackle Monroe Freeling with a leg injury. Chauncey Bowens ran for 70 yards and Georgia finished with 180 rushing overall. On the other side of the line, the Bulldogs limited Kentucky to 45 yards running the ball and collected their first fumble recovery of the season.

Kentucky: After an off week, it's another stiff challenge when the Wildcats host No. 9 Texas on Oct. 18.

Georgia: Travels to Auburn next Saturday for the renewal of the Deep South's oldest rivalry.

