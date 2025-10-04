Panthers' Rico Dowdle in line for bigger role with Chuba Hubbard out

The Carolina Panthers will turn to Rico Dowdle to handle the bulk of the ground attack after ruling out fellow running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday's game against the visiting Miami Dolphins. HT Image

Signed to a one-year, $2.75 million contract in the offseason, Dowdle will make his first start with Carolina as Hubbard deals with a calf injury that kept him out of practice this week.

In addition to Hubbard, the Panthers (1-3) also ruled out tight end JaTavion Sanders (ankle), cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (chest) and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (toe) against Miami. Starting outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (hip), defensive tackle Cam Jackson (knee) and defensive end LaBryan Ray (ankle) were listed as questionable.

Hubbard, 26, also dealt with the calf issue last week but totaled 69 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches in a 42-13 loss at the New England Patriots. However, he did see a season-low 51 percent snap share as Dowdle rushed for 32 yards on nine carries.

"We just couldn't get Chuba around quickly enough to put him out there,'' Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. "We'll keep working on him and take another look at him early next week. Rico, we're expecting him just like always to run the runs we call, and run with the type of energy and intensity we know he can.''

Canales labeled Hubbard as day-to-day.

Dowdle, 27, has rushed 28 times for 83 yards and a touchdown this season. He totaled a career-high 1,079 yards rushing in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Third-string rookie Trevor Etienne has seen limited action, accumulating 33 yards on seven carries last Sunday and 37 yards on eight carries overall in four games.

Signed to a four-year, $33.2 million contract late last season, Hubbard leads the Panthers in carries (53) and rushing yards (217) this campaign. He also has 13 catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

--Field Level Media