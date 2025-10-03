Penix leads much-needed offensive resurgence for Falcons as 4 1st-rounders flourish

ATLANTA (AP) — From 2021 through 2024, the Atlanta Falcons used four consecutive top-10 draft picks to assemble a group of playmakers expected to transform their offense. HT Image

Finally, the Falcons have seen what can happen when those players click at the same time. Yes, that includes tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons (2-2) have a bye week to relish the 435 total yards, including career-best performances by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Bijan Robinson, they compiled in last weekend's 34-27 win over Washington. Coach Raheem Morris hopes the productive day was a preview of more big offense to come.

Atlanta will need the offense to click after the bye, when it hosts the Buffalo Bills — who took a 4-0 record into the weekend — in a Monday night game on Oct. 13.

Morris described a humiliating 30-0 loss at Carolina on Sept. 21 as a “comedy of errors.” It was a motivator for the Falcons' offensive leaders, including Pitts, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft, and wide receiver Drake London, the No. 8 pick in 2022.

Before the visit from Washington, Penix had not thrown a scoring pass to a wide receiver or tight end in his first full season as the starter. Penix, the No. 8 pick in 2024, ended that drought with TD passes to Pitts and London.

Perhaps most encouraging for Atlanta and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who moved from the coaches' box to the field for the game, was that Penix flourished while the running game also returned to form.

Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 pick in 2023, rushed for 75 yards with a touchdown while adding four catches for 106 yards for a career-high 181 yards from scrimmage. Tyler Allgeier ran for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, the Falcons set a season high for yardage while Penix completed 20 of 26 passes for a career-best 313 yards and two touchdowns.

The spotlight was on Penix following his poor performance, including two interceptions, in the shutout loss at Carolina. With Morris already fielding questions about a possible renewed quarterback competition with former starter Kirk Cousins, Penix quieted the critics.

“I was really encouraged that he would be able to do that,” Morris said. “This young man is one of those guys who is the definition of grit, the definition of resilience. ... He had that game last week, and we acknowledged it. We gave you guys what happened, what went wrong, and we came out and fixed it. I was proud of him.”

Pitts, who had five catches for 70 yards, said “efficiency” was the key to the offensive revival.

“We just locked in during the week on the details and made sure that we didn’t make the same mistakes from last week this week,” Pitts said.

Pitts has at least four catches in each of Atlanta's first four games. He had at least four catches in only six of his 17 games last season, so his role has increased with Penix at quarterback.

Following his 7-yard scoring catch in the third quarter, Pitts spiked the ball and then leaned back and unleashed a roar. Pitts didn't argue when told his end-zone celebration appeared to be cathartic, as if he had something to say.

“Yes I did,” Pitts said. “I wouldn’t say get off my chest but just happy to score."

Pitts had 68 catches for 1,026 yards as a rookie in 2021 and hasn't matched that production after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2022. Does he have to make a point in his 2025 contract year?

“No, not to anybody else,” Pitts said. “More to myself.”

Pitts said having Penix at quarterback gives the offense a “fresh start.”

Morris said he has seen a difference in Pitts in practice and has enjoyed seeing that translate to increased production in games. Pitts' five catches against the Commanders came on five targets.

“He has been extremely impressive,” Morris said. “I mean, it’s kind of what we saw in the offseason. Nobody really wanted to believe it, and I was kind of hesitant to even talk about it because you just wanted to let him go do it, right?”

Morris said Pitts has flourished as more than a receiver.

“It was him blocking,” Morris said. “Watching him lead up on a couple plays and block some of our runs and work combinations with tackles and do some of the different things that he was able to do and get excited about it was really fun to watch. He’s really fun to watch go out there and play.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl