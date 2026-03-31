Rams considering signing Kirk Cousins as backup QB

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay is open to a potential reunion with Kirk Cousins as the team's backup quarterback behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford. HT Image

The Rams are also open to re-signing Jimmy Garoppolo, who has served as the team's backup for the last two seasons. However, Garoppolo is a free agent and could elect to sign elsewhere, potentially opening the door for a Cousins- McVay reunion.

McVay was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Cousins took over as the starter in 2015. They spent five seasons together and Cousins is back on the market, seemingly as a depth piece, after he was released on March 11 two years into the four-year, $180 million contract he signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

"Kirk is as influential as anybody in helping me get to L.A. in the first place," McVay said in a Monday appearance on PFT Live at the league meetings in Phoenix. "I know he's got some other options and some other suitors but Jimmy and Kirk are guys that I would love to be able to have back with us."

Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler, turns 38 in August. He struggled down the stretch in his first season with the Falcons, throwing 18 touchdowns to 16 interceptions and losing the starting job to rookie Michael Penix Jr. However, he appeared healthier when he stepped in for Penix after the latter's season- ending injury last fall, throwing for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight starts.

Over 14 seasons, Cousins has completed 66.7% of his passes for 44,700 yards, 298 touchdowns and 131 interceptions.

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