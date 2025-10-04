Rangers put 'focus' on Skip Schumaker in managerial search

Former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has the inside track on the Texas Rangers managerial job, president of baseball operations Chris Young told reporters Friday. HT Image

Schumaker, 45, currently is a senior adviser with the club, and Young said he has not talked to any external candidates, making Schumaker his "focus."

In his first managerial job, Schumaker led the Marlins to a 146-178 record over two seasons. When Miami finished 84-78 and earned a National League wild- card berth in 2023, Schumaker was named NL Manager of the Year in his rookie season.

After the 2024 season, he asked the Marlins to remove the team option for 2025 from his contract, and the team complied. He accepted the job with Texas as an adviser to Young.

Before entering the coaching ranks, Schumaker played 11 major league seasons (2005-15) with three teams -- the St. Louis Cardinals (2005-12), Los Angeles Dodgers (2013) and Cincinnati Reds (2014-15) -- and had a career average of .278 with 28 homers and 284 RBIs in 1,149 games.

If hired, he would replace Bruce Bochy, who came out of retirement to lead the Rangers to their only World Series championship in 2023. On Monday, the team and the 70-year-old Bochy mutually decided he would not return as manager next season but Bochy could be offered a front-office role.

The Rangers finished 81-81 in 2025 and were in the American League wild-card race until late in the season. Texas was nine games over .500 before losing 11 of its last 13 games.

