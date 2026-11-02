The three-day celebration brought families together through immersive Ramayana experiences, traditional artisans, homegrown brands and the joy of rediscovering Diwali through their children’s eyes. Republic of Zoofari Celebrates Diwali 2026 with an Ayodhya-Themed Gala Honouring Indian Heritage and Craftsmanship New Delhi, November 02, 2026: Republic of Zoofari, a CSR initiative by the Sonalika Group, concluded its Annual Diwali Gala 2026, held from October 23 to 25 at Dera Mandi, Delhi.Inspired by the timeless charm of Ayodhya, the three-day celebration transformed Zoofari into an enchanting festive destination, bringing together Indian traditions, craftsmanship, storytelling and thoughtfully curated family experiences. This year’s theme revolved around a simple yet powerful emotion: reliving childhood through our children’s eyes. From the nostalgia of traditional festive bazaars to the wonder of discovering stories from the Ramayana, every element of the gala was designed to reconnect families with the traditions that make Diwali so special. An Ayodhya-Inspired Celebration That Brought Traditions to Life The gala transported visitors into a beautifully reimagined world inspired by Ayodhya, where traditional Indian aesthetics met contemporary design. Intricate festive installations, charming little shops, vibrant artisanal displays and immersive cultural experiences recreated the warmth of an old-world Diwali celebration. One of the defining highlights was the Ramayana-inspired parade, which brought familiar stories and characters to life for young visitors, allowing children to engage with India’s cultural heritage through storytelling and imagination. For parents and grandparents, the experience offered an opportunity to revisit cherished childhood memories while introducing the next generation to the traditions they grew up celebrating. The gala reflected Zoofari’s belief that cultural experiences become most meaningful when they are shared across generations. Bringing the Sacred Spirit of Varanasi to Zoofari

Bringing the Sacred Spirit of Varanasi to Zoofari

Adding a deeply spiritual dimension to the celebration was a special Ganga Aarti, brought to life at Republic of Zoofari by pandits who travelled from Varanasi. Inspired by the sacred traditions of the ghats of Varanasi, the ceremony recreated the beauty and devotion of one of India's most cherished rituals. The glow of the diyas, the rhythmicchants and the ceremonial aarti created a moment of collective reflection, bringing families together in the true spirit of Diwali. For children, it was an opportunity to witness a beautiful Indian tradition up close, while for parents and grandparents, it was a moving reminder of the rituals, values and cultural memories that connect generations. Celebrating the Hands That Keep Indian Craftsmanship Alive At the heart of this year’s Diwali Gala was a thoughtfully curated artisan marketplace, celebrating the beauty of handmade traditions and the people who preserve them. Traditional flower sellers, chai walas, ittar makers, paper artists and bangle artisans brought the charm of India’s neighbourhood bazaars to life. Visitors were able to discover the artistry behind everyday traditions, witnessing the craftsmanship, patience and creativity that go into handmade products. Beyond celebrating India’s cultural heritage, the initiative reinforced Republic of Zoofari’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for artisans and local communities. Zoofari has also been expanding its community initiatives by engaging women and men from neighbouring villages in skill-development opportunities, including embroidery training, with the aim of nurturing craftsmanship and supporting sustainable livelihoods. Table No. 17: A Platform for the Next Generation of Women Entrepreneurs

A Platform for the Next Generation of Women Entrepreneurs

Another meaningful highlight was Table No. 17, a collaborative initiative dedicated to showcasing young women founders and emerging homegrown labels. The platform brought contemporary entrepreneurship into a setting deeply rooted in Indian heritage, offering women-led brands an opportunity to present their creations, share their journeys and connect with a discerning audience. By placing traditional artisans alongside emerging women entrepreneurs, Republic of Zoofari created a dialogue between India’s rich creative past and its promising future. The initiative reflected the gala’s larger purpose of celebrating creativity while giving emerging talent greater visibility and opportunity. Speaking about the thought behind this year's celebration, Akanksha Mittal, Founder, Republic of Zoofari and Director – CSR, Sonalika Group, shared:

Akanksha Mittal, Founder, Republic of Zoofari and Director – CSR, Sonalika Group