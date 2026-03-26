Hair loss is not one condition. It’s a symptom with many possible triggers. Treating all hair fall the same way is one of the biggest reasons people struggle to see lasting improvement. Root-Cause Mapping for Different Types of Hair Loss

Root-cause mapping means identifying the specific driver behind your type of hair loss before starting treatment. Once you know the pattern, the approach becomes far more targeted.

Here’s how different types of hair loss map back to different internal triggers.

1. Sudden Diffuse Shedding (Telogen Effluvium) This type usually shows up as noticeable shedding across the entire scalp. It often begins 6–12 weeks after a trigger.

Common root causes:

Severe stress

Illness or infection

Surgery

Crash dieting

Iron deficiency

Postpartum hormonal shift In this case, the goal is stabilizing the system — correcting deficiencies, restoring calories and protein, and managing stress.

2. Gradual Thinning at the Crown (Androgenetic Alopecia) This is the most common pattern in both men and women. It appears as:

Widening parting in women

Thinning at the crown

Gradual miniaturization of hair strands Root causes often include:

Genetic sensitivity to DHT

Hormonal imbalance

Insulin resistance

Chronic inflammation Here, long-term management and hormone stabilization become key.

3. Hair Loss with Irregular Periods If hair thinning is accompanied by:

Acne

Irregular cycles

Weight gain

Facial hair PCOS or androgen imbalance may be involved. Root-cause mapping should include hormonal testing and metabolic assessment.

4. Hair Loss with Fatigue If shedding comes with:

Persistent tiredness

Pale skin

Brain fog

Brittle nails Iron deficiency, B12 deficiency, or thyroid imbalance should be evaluated.

Correcting nutrient levels often reduces shedding significantly.

5. Hair Loss After Weight Loss Rapid dieting or extreme calorie restriction can trigger diffuse shedding. The root cause here is metabolic stress and nutrient depletion.

Restoring protein intake, iron levels, and caloric balance becomes the priority.

6. Patchy Hair Loss Sudden round patches may suggest autoimmune conditions such as alopecia areata. This requires medical evaluation and immune regulation rather than cosmetic solutions.

7. Hair Fall with Scalp Symptoms If thinning is accompanied by:

Itching

Flaking

Redness

Oily buildup Scalp inflammation or fungal overgrowth may be contributing. Internal inflammation and topical treatment both matter here.

Why Mapping Matters Without identifying the type of hair loss, treatment becomes guesswork. For example:

Iron supplements won’t fix DHT-driven thinning.

DHT blockers won’t solve stress-induced shedding.

Oils won’t correct thyroid imbalance. Each pattern has a different biological pathway.

A Structured Approach Root-cause mapping involves evaluating:

Blood tests

Hormonal markers

Stress levels

Dietary patterns

Digestive health

Scalp condition This is where comprehensive systems like Traya focus on layered assessment rather than one-size-fits-all treatment. By identifying which category your hair fall fits into, interventions become more precise and sustainable.

Final Takeaway Hair loss is not a single disease. It is a signal. And different signals require different responses.

Root-cause mapping prevents wasted time and unnecessary experimentation. When you understand the type of hair loss you’re facing, the path to recovery becomes clearer.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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