Uttarakhand cabinet clears revised rules for former Agniveer recruitment

The Uttarakhand cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Haridwar on Monday, approved a revised framework for the recruitment of former Agniveers to uniformed Group C posts in state services, along with proposals covering business compliance, floodplain regulation, fire services and infrastructure development. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

The cabinet approved the Uttarakhand Horizontal Reservation Rules, 2026, for the employment of former Agniveers in direct recruitment to uniformed Group C posts under state services. The earlier 2025 rules provided 10% horizontal reservation, along with relaxations in the maximum age limit and physical efficiency test. The revised rules incorporate changes in line with the Centre’s latest guidelines and provide exemptions in the written examination and physical standards test.

The cabinet also approved the Second Uttarakhand Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, for introduction in the state assembly. The proposed legislation aims to simplify business activities by decriminalising minor offences, providing for civil penalties and administrative action for minor technical and procedural violations, and removing obsolete or unnecessary legal provisions.

Floodplain and fire safety measures The Uttarakhand Floodplain Zoning Rules, 2026, were approved to regulate land use and development in flood-prone areas. The rules will establish procedures and standards for implementing the Uttarakhand Floodplain Zoning Act, 2012, with the stated objective of preserving natural flood flows and protecting people, property and infrastructure.

The cabinet also cleared the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2026, for introduction in the assembly. Prepared in line with the Centre’s Model Fire Service Bill, 2019, it proposes revising the existing fire services law to address challenges linked to industrial development, urbanisation, disasters and fire incidents.

Other cabinet decisions The cabinet gave in-principle approval to form a society for the development of the Shri Madan Mohan Malaviya Oriental Research Institute in Rishikul, Haridwar. The proposed expansion includes centres for yoga and meditation, Ayurveda research, astrology and oriental studies, fine arts, Hindu studies and philosophy, and spiritual tourism.

It also approved amendments to Schedule III of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development and Regulation Act, 2023, providing for 92% of proceeds from disinvestment and monetisation of specified public assets to be transferred to the concerned public agencies.

Other approvals included convening the third session of the state’s fifth assembly, extending 215 posts under Swajal and the State Water and Sanitation Mission until February 28, 2027, and a state bravery award scheme for children.

The cabinet also approved relaxations in access-road width requirements for an affordable housing project in Sisona village, Haridwar, and correction of a survey number in a land-use change order in Udham Singh Nagar.