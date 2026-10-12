Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils Kumbh-2027 logo, discusses ₹2,708 crore road projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the official logo, website and anthem for Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2027 and met Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi to discuss rural road connectivity projects worth ₹2,708 crore. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (PTI)

The two initiatives concern the state’s preparations for the religious gathering and proposed infrastructure development in rural and remote areas. The road proposals under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV) include 315 roads spanning 1,777 km, estimated to cost ₹2,526 crore, and 32 bridges proposed at a cost of ₹182 crore. An understanding was reached to expedite approval of these projects, according to the state government.

The projects aim to connect 610 habitations. Dhami also discussed 213 additional road proposals covering 1,360 km, for which Chouhan assured him that early approval would be considered.

Kumbh logo and digital platform The Kumbh-2027 logo was unveiled at the Mela Control Building auditorium in Haridwar on October 12. It depicts Maa Ganga, the Har Ki Pauri area, Dhanush Bridge and sunrise, alongside a statue of Lord Shiva, saints and ascetics, the Trishul and Damru, and the hills of Maa Mansa Devi and Maa Chandi Devi.

The Mela administration had invited entries from young people and students across Uttarakhand. After reviewing hundreds of submissions, a selection committee considered 13 shortlisted designs and selected the entry submitted by Madhu Sharma, a resident of Vikas Colony, Jagjeetpur, Haridwar.

The official website, https://haridwarkumbh.uk.gov.in, is intended to provide authentic information about the event and its preparations. The anthem, “Kumbh Ka Parv Aa Gaya”, was written, sung and composed by Haridwar-based singer Raghav Raja. Its opening lines celebrate the arrival of Kumbh and the enthusiasm of saints and devotees.

Dhami said Kumbh represents India’s ancient spiritual traditions, Sanatan culture and collective faith. He said the state government was committed to ensuring safe, orderly and convenient arrangements for pilgrims.

Road connectivity proposals During his meeting with Chouhan, Dhami highlighted the challenges of providing transport infrastructure in Uttarakhand’s mountainous terrain. He said road connectivity was important for access to education, healthcare, employment, agriculture, tourism and local markets.

The proposed projects are expected to improve access to services for rural communities and help farmers transport produce. Better connectivity could also support rural tourism, local businesses and the movement of essential commodities, including during emergencies.

Dhami thanked Chouhan for his response to the proposals and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s support for infrastructure development in Uttarakhand.

Cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Saurabh Bahuguna, Khajan Das, Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Madan Kaushik, Pradeep Batra and Ram Singh Kaida attended the Kumbh unveiling. Senior officials present included Mela Officer Sonika, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, SSP Navneet Bhullar, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari, Chief Development Officer Lalit Narayan Mishra, Additional Mela Officer Dayanand Saraswati, Additional District Magistrate Jitendra Kumar, and Deputy Mela Officers Akash Joshi and Manjeet Singh.