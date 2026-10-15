Yogi cites school improvements to highlight girls’ education in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said women’s health, education and empowerment were essential to the country’s present security and future progress, while outlining improvements in school facilities and girls’ education under the state government. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

In a post on X, Adityanath described Maa Skandamata, a form of Maa Bhagwati, as the presiding deity of affection, motherly love and nourishment. He said worship of the goddess conveyed the message that a nation’s present was secure and its future bright when women were healthy, educated and empowered.

The Chief Minister alleged that before 2017, previous governments had focused on nurturing their political families rather than supporting girls. He said maternal health and girls’ education had suffered from neglect and corruption, while poor hospital conditions, medicine shortages and inadequate institutional delivery arrangements had contributed to worrying maternal and infant mortality levels.

Adityanath said the state government had built a broader welfare framework over the past nine and a half years, covering girls from birth and education through to safe motherhood. He said many girls had earlier been forced to leave school because of a lack of basic facilities.

Citing changes since 2017, he said Operation Kayakalp had raised the coverage of basic facilities in primary schools from 36% to more than 96%. He also said the school dropout rate had fallen from 20% to below 3%.

The Chief Minister said Atal Residential Schools provided modern residential education to girls from workers’ families and disadvantaged communities. He added that the expansion of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to offer education up to Class 12 was giving more girls the opportunity to complete their schooling.

Adityanath said investment in girls’ education strengthened both their confidence and the state’s future. The figures and assessment were presented in his post, which contrasted conditions before 2017 with changes he attributed to the current government.