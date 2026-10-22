Yogi congratulates Swati Chaudhary on Asian Para Games archery silver

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Swati Chaudhary for winning the silver medal in the women’s W1 archery event at the Asian Para Games 2026, saying her achievement would inspire young people across the country to pursue their ambitions. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath described Chaudhary’s performance as a historic achievement and said the state was proud of her. He also wished her a bright future.

The congratulatory message came alongside the state government’s emphasis on expanding sports infrastructure, training facilities and career opportunities for athletes. According to the information shared by the state government, initiatives under the Yogi Adityanath-led administration aim to support players from training and competition to financial rewards and government employment.

Under the One District, One Sport initiative, Khelo India Centres have been approved in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. These centres are intended to provide local sporting talent with coaching, sports kits and necessary equipment.

The state also operates five sports colleges in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Saifai, Fatehpur and Saharanpur. They provide training in 14 sports, alongside free accommodation, meals and education. The establishment of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut is another initiative aimed at strengthening sports education and advanced training.

The state has also announced reward provisions for athletes achieving major results at international competitions. Individual Olympic gold medallists are eligible for ₹6 crore, silver medallists for ₹4 crore and bronze medallists for ₹2 crore. The Laxman and Rani Laxmi Bai awards recognise outstanding sporting performances.

The government has also provided for appointments to gazetted posts for international medal winners, while work to expand village playgrounds and build international cricket stadiums in Gorakhpur and Varanasi is expected to add to the state’s sports infrastructure.

The Sports Policy 2023 focuses on identifying talent, improving training and linking sporting achievement with employment opportunities. Chaudhary’s medal has brought attention to the achievements of athletes from Uttar Pradesh and the opportunities available to aspiring sportspersons.