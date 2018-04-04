Gurgaon: Car catches fire in Sector 14, no injuries reported

A car caught fire on the old Delhi-Gurgaon road on Tuesday around 12.40 pm near the Sector 14 market. The car was gutted within 20 minutes, a fire official said.

According to Bhim Nagar fire officials, they received a call around 12.50 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. They could not find anyone near the Tata Indigo car — it seemed the driver had parked the car and left the spot.

“We sent two fire engine to the spot after getting word on the incident. The fire was doused within 15 minutes. Luckily, there were no occupants in the car. We haven’t ascertained the reason for the fire yet,” said Isham Singh Kashyap, district fire officer, Gurgaon.

During preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the car belonged to a private company located in Sector 18 and the car was registered in its director’s name.

Traffic on the stretch slowed to a crawl for about 20 minutes after the incident. However, no major snarls were reported as a police team reached the spot and got the traffic moving again.

The police have started an inquiry to figure what caused the car to catch on fire while being parked on the road. They suspect a short circuit triggered it.

On March 30, a 56-year-old property dealer and a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Sector 11, Subeh Singh, was charred to death after his sedan car caught fire near Garhi Harsaru village. Gurgaon police officials suspect that a leakage in the CNG kit may have been the cause of the fire but have not ruled out the possibility of a criminal motive.

On March 11, a man was charred to death after a Maruti Swift Dzire car caught fire near Ullahawas village. In this case also, the police suspected that a leakage in the CNG kit maighthave been the cause of the flames.

Last year on September 1, in a similar incident, three men, all residents of Palra village, were burnt to death after their sedan car caught fire near Ullahawas village.