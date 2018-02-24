Gurgaon MP supports exemption from house tax for Lal Dora villages

Gurgaon: Member of Parliament (MP) Gurgaon, Rao Inderjit Singh, seems to have given the war cry for the upcoming assembly election in 2019 in Haryana by raising the issue of Lal Dora house tax on Friday. While addressing a huge gathering at Wazirabad village, called by the locals, Singh said that the house tax on residential houses falling in Lal Dora is unjustified and the government should give a thought to exempt villages from it. With this announcement, the Gurgaon MP gave a clear signal that time has come for taking up popular causes and making populist announcements. The issue of expansion of Lal Dora and imposing property tax on houses inside this area is being imposed tooth and nail by the villagers, who are now planning to up the ante against the government if the authorities insist on taxing them.

The land of a village with abadi (residential houses) is called Lal Dora. In revenue record, this land has been separated from agriculture land. The Lal Dora also denotes that the jurisdiction of the municipal authorities or the urban development is not applicable in toto.However, the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) collects house tax from residential houses in Lal Dora .

The residents of 51 villages falling in Lal Dora in Gurgaon continue to pay house tax to the MCG since its inception in 2008 unlike Delhi and Faridabad and now they have raised their voice seeking exemption from paying house tax.

“Why would the residents of Gurgaon living in Lal Dora pay house tax to the MCG while residents of Lal Dora in Delhi and Faridabad are exempted from the house tax? This is a serious matter and villages need to unite to put a strong fight against this,” said Singh, adding that he would extend all possible support to the locals in their struggle with the government in order to get exemption from the house tax.

The state is set to go in the state assembly poll mode next year.

“More than three lakh people are living in residential houses falling in Lal Dora of 51 villages, who are paying house tax to the MCG. On the contrary, the government has failed to provide basic amenities in these villages such as community centre, water storage tanks, parks, sewer, etc. In Delhi and Faridabad, people of Lal Dora are free from paying house tax but we are forced to pay it. We want our MP to help us in getting the exemption from paying the house tax,” said Sube Singh Bohra, former sarpanch of Wazirabad, adding that a major panchayat will be called to discuss the matter after Holi.

Political experts believe Lal Dora house tax is a hot topic and it will be a poll issue in the assembly elections in Haryana in 2019.

“We have opposed Lal Dora house tax and will definitely take up the issue in this assembly election,” said Mukesh Sharma, former sarpanch of Silokhra Village.