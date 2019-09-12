11 residents of Gurugram housing society booked for intimidating co-occupant

gurugram

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:16 IST

Four people, including two women, were booked on Tuesday for allegedly stalking and intimidating a woman at a society in Sector 70. Both, the suspects and the victim, are residents of the society, police said.

Police have also booked seven members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the society in the case.

According to police, the suspects allegedly had an objection to her pets pooping in the society.

In the police complaint, the victim said that the suspects are allegedly forcing her to sell her property and move out of the society. She alleged that they stalk her and her dog walkers by making their videos and use inappropriate language.

She said that one of the suspects allegedly threatened one of the security guards of the society to track her and her family’s movements. “I fear for my life and the safety of my family and would request the police to take necessary legal action. I would also like to highlight that the accused have been doing so on the pretext of lack of cleanliness and hygiene as I have pets,” she said in the FIR.

The victim also alleged that the members of the RWA harassed and intimidated her.

Mukesh Kumar, station house officer, Badshahpur police station, said, “The society members have an issue with the dogs owned by the victim, pooping inside the society. Some of the accused clicked pictures and made videos of them. No one has been arrested so far.”

A resident of the society, requesting anonymity, said that allegations against the RWA members and the residents are false. “This is one lady who is creating all the ruckus. I have sent her several pictures of her dogs pooping in the society. The whole society has become dirty. We click the pictures and send them on our WhatsApp group.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 354-D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at Badshahpur police station on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 12:16 IST