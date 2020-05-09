16 new cases; total count reaches 142

gurugram

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:27 IST

Sixteen persons tested positive for coronavirus disease(Covid-19) in the district on Saturday. The persons were from Dundahera, Basai Enclave, Sector 18, Sirhaul, Ardee City, IMT Manesar, and Khandsa mandi. With the new cases, the total number of infected persons in Gurugram has reached 142 cases. Out of these 64 people have been discharged so far.

According to the district health bulletin, five persons who tested positive on Saturday are contact of positive cases reported earlier from Dundahera. So far, at least 15 Covid-19 cases have surfaced from Dundahera in May. Two persons from Basai Enclave, who were in contact with a Covid-19 patient, also tested positive.

Three vegetable sellers from Khandsa mandi also tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of infected persons at the wholesale market to 24. A man from Sohna, who works as a lab technician, and a man who visited a hospital in Faridabad, also tested positive for the virus. The health department officials said they are still tracing how the two contracted the virus.

A man who was a direct contact of a Covid-19 patient from Sirhaul also tested positive, besides three men from IMT Manesar, Sector 18, and Ardee City who are infected with the deadly virus. Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, said, “We are doing contact tracing for each case and have intensified sampling.”

The health department on Saturday collected 228 samples, while the test results are awaited for 488 samples.

TWO CORONA POSITIVE PATIENTS DEAD

The district health department on Saturday confirmed two persons who were brought dead to the Sector 10 Civil Hospital on May 6 were Covid-19 positive. “One man is from Uttar Pradesh, while the other is from West Bengal, and were not residents of Gurugram. After they were brought dead to the hospital, we took their nose and throat swab for RT-PCR tests. The deceased person tested positive on Friday night,” said Punia. The CMO said the department will be able to share more information only after complete investigation and contact tracing. The health department refused to clarify if the two had died of coronavirus infection.