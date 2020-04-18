30-year-old man killed by two men after trying to pressure them into selling alcohol illegally

gurugram

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:02 IST

The police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old man who used to sell alcohol illegally at Nurpur village in Bilaspur. According to the police, the man was allegedly pressuring the two men to sell alcohol during the lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. When the men refused to do so, the three allegedly argued, after which they strangulated him to death with a towel.

The arrested men were identified by their first names as Hemant, 19, and Sandip, 23. Both are residents of Nurpur village. The police said that they were acquainted with the victim. The men were arrested from the village after the police received a tip.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Subhash Singh, a resident of Nurpur village. The incident took place on Friday.

In the police complaint, the victim’s older brother alleged that Singh did not return home on Friday. On Saturday around 9.30am, a village resident allegedly informed the complainant that the victim had been killed by the two men. The older brother allegedly found his body near a funeral home in the village.

“The men punched and kicked him. They then strangulated him to death with a towel,” the complainant said in the FIR.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that during interrogation, the men said that they had a fight with the victim earlier as well. “The men said that they were drinking with the victim at the funeral home on Friday evening. The victim then asked them to sell alcohol during the lockdown. When they refused, he got into a heated argument with them. They then assaulted and strangulated him with a towel.” He added the victim’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Saturday.

A case was registered against the men under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Saturday, the police said.