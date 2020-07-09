e-paper
5 more die of Covid-19 in Haryana, 679 new cases

5 more die of Covid-19 in Haryana, 679 new cases

One death each was reported from Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Palwal and worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.    

gurugram Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chandigarh
Total Covid-19 cases in Haryana rose to 19,369.
Total Covid-19 cases in Haryana rose to 19,369.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Haryana on Thursday reported five more coronavirus deaths as 679 new cases took the total number of infections to 19,369.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state has risen to 287.

The districts which reported fresh cases included Faridabad (182), Gurgaon (151) Sonipat (85), Bhiwani (51), Rohtak (46), and Ambala (34) among others.

The number of active cases in the state is 4,572 while 14,510 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

The state’s recovery rate on Thursday was 74.91 per cent, it said.

