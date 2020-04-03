9-month pregnant wife of AIIMS doctor also tests positive for Covid-19

gurugram

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 00:05 IST

Hours after a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, his nine-month pregnant wife, too tested positive for the infection.

The AIIMS doctor’s wife is the first pregnant woman in the city to have tested positive for the virus.

So far, the health ministry has no guidelines for managing Covid-19 during pregnancy. The World Health Organisation says that there is limited data on the impact of Covid-19 on pregnant woman, but so far there is no evidence of higher risk of severe illness.

The 28-year-old doctor from AIIMS worked in the physiology department of the hospital and had not come in direct contact with any Covid-19 patient being treated there. He has been admitted to an isolation facility with his wife. Their three year old daughter has also been admitted to the hospital as a suspected Covid-19 case. They did not have a history of foreign travel.

“We have not been able to establish where he got the virus from as he has no history of international travel and he was not involved in treating patients with Covid-19. The only history that we have come to know is that he had gone to a mosque, but we are not sure whether he got the infection there,” said Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent of AIIMS.

It is unclear which mosque the doctor had visited in the city.

At least five other doctors have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past one week, officials said.