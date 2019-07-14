Dalit girl abducted by 4 near Gurugram not raped, confirms medical examination

A week after a 12-year-old Dalit girl was kidnapped by four men in Nuh, the police tracked down the fourth accused in Hyderabad. Although the girl had alleged that she was gang-raped by three of them, medical examination confirmed that she was not raped. According to the police, the girl went missing on July 7 and a case was registered at Nuh police station. A day later, the girl returned home and alleged that she was gang-raped by three men. The police formed teams and arrested the accused. They were identified as Imran, Mooli and Rizwan.The name of the fourth accused was added later .

