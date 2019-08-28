DTCP presses for transfer of extra stamp duty

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:33 IST

The town planners of Gurugram, Rewari and Narnaul have been asked by the department of town and country planning(DTCP) to ensure that district revenue department transfers 1% additional stamp duty collected from registration of individual residential floors to the Infrastructure Development Fund(IDF) of the department as per the norms of a policy formulated in 2009.

As per DTCP officials, the policy to transfer one per cent additional stamp duty was formed in 2009. This was done to provide funds to the department that would enable it to create the additional infrastructure required for allowing independent floors in individual residential plots.

In Gurugram, which is one of the largest real estate hubs in the state, this amount could run into several crores, as this money has not been transferred for the last five years, said DTCP officials.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner(STP), Gurugram, said that a letter was written to all town planners on August 24, asking the revenue department to deposit the money in the IDF account. “The officers have also been asked to submit an audit report of the last five years of Rewari, Narnaul and Gurugram districts which come under our jurisdictions”, he said. “I have asked the district town planners to check the record for the last five years and find out the status of money to be transferred to the IDF,” said Chauhan.

Earlier on July 18, a letter was written to all district town planners by chief accounts officer of the DTCP, asking them to take up this matter with the revenue authorities in each district.

The letter written by chief accounts officer, stated, “As per the decision taken in the meeting held under additional chief secretary and financial commissioner to government of Haryana, revenue and disaster management department, record related to registration of independent residential floors has been procured from revenue department. So you are directed to submit the demand to concerned sub registrar for transfer of one per cent stamp duty in IDF as per process laid down[sic].”

The letter also asked them to get additional records of such property registration if required.

