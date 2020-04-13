Faridabad chemist with Covid-19 booked for self-treating symptoms, cops urge his customers to come forward

gurugram

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:19 IST

A case was registered on Sunday against a 45-year-old Faridabad chemist who tested positive for Covid-19 and indulged in self-medication despite knowing the symptoms. He was admitted to the isolation ward of a Covid-19 hospital , said police. The police have now put out newspaper advertisements asking anyone who had got in touch with the chemist or visited his shop recently to come forward and get in touch with them.

Faridabad police commissioner KK Rao said that the chemist developed symptoms of Covid-19 on April 4 and indulged in self medication. He was allegedly taking antibiotics on his own, without consulting the doctors. “When he did not get any relief, he consulted a doctor in a private hospital and got his test conducted. He tested positive on April 9,” he said.

The hospital informed the district administration and police, following which the chemist and some people who came in his contact were identified and quarantined .

Rao said three salesmen who worked in his shop are also quarantined as are the five family members of the chemist.

“We have placed an advertisement in all local newspapers and social media requesting people to inform the district administration or police if they visited his shop in Sector 28 or met him during this period,” he said.

The chemist was booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) , 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and section 51B of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Police suspect the chemist had come in contact with more than 100 people but they are yet to identify all of them. They have started receiving calls from Sunday from people who had visited the man’s shop between April 1 and 10.

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner of Faridabad, said that they have sealed Sector 28 on Sunday and have directed the medical teams to screen every resident in the area. “We have sealed all the boundaries and entry and exit of the sector and declared it as a containment zone. We have been requesting residents to come forward and share travel history if they have come in contact with people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in March. Unfortunately people hide information and mislead the administration risking their as well as other’s lives,” he said. The samples of the three salesboy and five family members of chemist came negative on Sunday, he added.

Yadav said that strict action would be taken against any person who tries to hide their travel history or information about having been part of the Jamaat congregation in Delhi. Their family members will be placed under home quarantine as they were in close contact with a possible Covid-19 patient.

meanwhile, two more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday in Faridabad, while two others recovered from the infection and have been discharged. The total count of cases in the district on Sunday stood at 31, of which 26 are active and five have recovered.

In another incident, a woman — who was placed under quarantine — was booked for misleading police and sharing wrong address .