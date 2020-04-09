Gurugram admin declares nine containment zones in city after Covid count touches 32

gurugram

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:08 IST

The Gurugram administration has declared nine containment zones in the city after two men from Pataudi tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the district’s total count of cases to 32.

The containment zones will come up at Sectors 9, , 83, 39, Nirvana Country, Palam Vihar, Laburnum society Sushant Lok Phase 1, village Fazilpur Jharsa, ward no 11 Pataudi and Village Raipur, Sohna .

In a statement released by the district administration, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said that areas falling within a 3-kilometre radius of the epicentre, from where a positive case is reported, will come under a containment zone. “In sector 9, 83, 39, Nirvana Country, and Palam Vihar, where the first 10 cases were reported, screening has already been done. In other areas, like Pataudi and Sohna, intensive screening is taking place. Even in Fazilpur, where a death has been reported, at least 57 samples have been taken from houses near where the deceased lived ,” he said.

On Thursday, two men — in the age group of 30-35 — tested Covid19 positive. Officials said both the men were in contact with a Tabhlighi Jamaat-linked Covid-19 patient from Pataudi, who is undergoing treatment in sector 10 civil hospital. Health officials said both the men were initially kept in the quarantine centre in sector 9 and have now been shifted to the isolation ward in the civil hospital. On Wednesday, the city had reported its highest spike with at least 10 Covid-19 cases being reported from Raipur village Sohna. All those who tested positive were residents of Himachal Pradesh and were tracked by the police after they attended Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi last month.

The administration has issued orders of intensive screening and testing in all containment zones. Khatri said the teams conducting screening will comprise of ASHA, ANM and medical officers. The suspected cases from these areas will be taken to ESIC Hospital and to a quarantine facility in sector 9, both declared as nodal Covid hospitals.

As per the order, the health department officials will be conducting screening and thermal screening, while Municipal Corporation of Gurugram staff will sanitise the containment zones. The police department will restrict the movement of residents to or from these areas, with barricades manned by police personnel being set up. The public works department will assist the Gurugram police in the barricading.

The Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board along with the food supplies department will work out a plan for supply of essential goods — ration, grocery, milk, medicine and vegetables. As per the order, separate packets of vegetables, grocery items, milk, etc will be delivered in these zones at doorstep of residents. The delivery personnel, in personal protective equipment (PPE), would drop the packets at the doors.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said teams have been formed, who will collaborate with medical staff and officials of district administration. “The teams will visit door to door and screen each individual from Friday morning. We will release a plan of action on Friday and deploy teams accordingly. The movement in the nine zones will be restricted and anyone found loitering will be booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code,” he said