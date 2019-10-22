Gurugram: For first-time voters, accountability and quality of life are top priorities

gurugram

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 00:40 IST

For first-time voters in the district, development, safety, and basic infrastructure figured prominently while they chose which candidate or party to vote for. Political accountability and a better quality of life were their primary expectations from the next government, they said.

Deepti Kukreti, 34, a Sector 67 resident, voted for the first time on Monday. Kukreti, who has recently returned from the United States of America after her studies, said , “Untreated sewage water is discharged on the Badshahpur Road in front of my condominium. The roads too are in a bad state. These are basic amenities that need to be fixed in a city.”

DLF Phase 1 resident, 18-year-old Vanshika, was excited to vote for the first time in the assembly election after voting in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year. For her, safety and security on the city streets were major concerns and she hoped they would improve post the election. “When I walk home from Qutub Plaza to my house in the evening, the dark, unlit roads make me feel unsafe. The least I expect from a global city is the freedom and safety to be able to walk post daylight on the street,” Vanshika said.

While development is a major parameter, technology and the social media presence of political parties and their candidates have also played a role in voter turnout and the choices of young voters. Twenty-year-old first-time voter, Chander Singh of Dhaula, in Sohna constituency, said, “ I was following day-to-day election updates on Twitter and Facebook. My decision favoured the candidate who ran a good social media campaign and addressed the problems and issues I encounter.”

As per the Election Commission data, 40,67,413 voters in the state are in the age-group of 20-29, while 44,92,809 voters are in the age group of 30-39. This translates to almost 40% of the total voters in the state belonging to the age group of 20-39. Keeping the tech-savvy nature of this age group in mind, the Election Commission, along with the district administration, took initiatives such as installing eight selfie kiosks in model booths across the city, in areas with a high youth population.

The district administration data states that 48,192 voters were added to the district electoral list in the last four months. Among these are also first-time voters like 20-year old Alka Nivan of Dhaula village in Sohna. She got married and moved to Dhaula and got an election card made for the first time this year. “I want to cast my vote and ask the authorities if they can ensure proper roads and electricity here. I have come to a new place and hope things change here so that my children can have a bright future,” Nivan said.

