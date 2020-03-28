Gurugram: Migrant workers continue to walk home despite arrangements for free food and shelter

gurugram

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:47 IST

The district administration on Saturday set up four shelter homes, where free food and shelter are being made available to migrant workers who are walking towards Delhi to the north and Rajasthan to the south of Gurugram to reach home in these states, or those beyond them. The deputy commissioner of Gurugram had appealed to the workers, who are either on the roads or planning to leave the city, to stay at these camps in Manesar, Bhondsi, Bhim Nagar and Qadipur, due to the lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. The appeal seems to have had little effect as some migrant workers HT spoke with said they did not know about the arrangements. Others said staying in shelters wasn’t a solution, adding that they’d rather be home with their loved ones in this difficult time.

“We appeal to the workers not to leave the city as arrangements for food, shelter and other essentials have been made available at these relief camps. One such camp was set up on Friday, immediately after the chief minister issued directions in this regard,” he said, adding that relief camp was shifted to Manesar, near the highway, to make it more accessible.

However, the measures taken by the district administration seemed to have little effect, who preferred to walk to Anand Vihar to avail of the bus facility made available by the Uttar Pradesh government. The yearning to go home and be with their families was a common theme among migrant workers, who are struggling to come to terms with the lockdown and unemployment.

Officials said that workers, who insisted on walking to Delhi, were given food, water and other essentials, and also motivated to stay in the shelters.

Gurgaon’s member of Parliament (MP), Rao Inderjit Singh, who has been designated as the in-charge to oversee Covid-19 measures in the district, also exhorted the administration and other stakeholders to reach out to migrant workers and motivate them not to leave the city. “I have asked the officials to ensure that essential materials and services are made available to these workers so that they don’t leave. This city is their home and they must be reassured of all support,” said Singh, adding that it is important to prevent reverse migration to villages as it would badly impact all stakeholders in the long run.

While a number of workers managed to reach Delhi from Gurugram during the day, there were still a large number of workers on the highway, waiting to cross into Delhi, even in the evening. Many of them were also not aware of the relief measures being put in place by the district administration. “I am not aware about any relief camp and food being made available to us,” said Mahender Paswan, a resident of Unnao.

Workers, of Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Budaun and Aligarh in UP, said that it would be difficult to survive in the city as there is no work. A large number of workers were seen at Rajiv Chowk and Iffco Chowk, waiting for transport.

Bhuar Ali, a resident of a village near Gorakhpur in UP, said that he and six others are going to Anand Vihar as he is apprehensive of exhausting his savings. “We work as painters. Since the lockdown, there is no work available. I fear that in the coming days, we will have nothing to eat and so, want to reach our homes at the earliest,” he said.

A large group of workers, of Jhansi in UP, said that they are waiting at Rajiv Chowk for transport, but will walk to their destination if they cannot find one. “The government should provide vehicles to ferry migrant workers to their home states,” said Madan Lal, who works in Udyog Vihar.

Even contract workers in large auto-manufacturing units have decided to leave the city, as they are afraid that the plants will remain shut for at least two months. “Everyone wants to go home, as we have friends, family and homes there. We want to spend this difficult time with our own people,” he said.

Relief centre for migrants at Kherki-Daula toll plaza

The Union minister of road transport and highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “I have advised chairman NHAI and highway concessionaires/toll operators to consider providing food, water or any kind of support to migrant workers/citizens who are trying to reach their respective native places (sic).”

Keeping in mind the minister’s tweet, NHAI Gurugram set out an action plan. Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, sent a message, “With a view to ease out difficulties being faced by the commuters on national highway due to non-availability of food and tea in the current scenario of Covid-19 outbreak, it is proposed to set up a relief centre for providing food and tea at Kherki-Daula toll plaza (sic).”