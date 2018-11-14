Gurugram minor’s rape-murder: CCTV footage shows accused with girl, say police

Gurugram police on Tuesday said that they were in possession of CCTV footage that showed the 20-year-old accused with the three-year-old girl who was found raped and murdered on Monday.

Police said they had footage captured by three cameras located in a building close to the colony in Sector 66 where the body was found.

“It clearly showed the accused Sunil Kumar arriving at the colony with the girl at around 11am on Sunday. He is seen sitting and talking to her outside the room, he then took her inside and, after 20 minutes, he is seen fleeing the spot without the girl,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The mother and two sisters of the accused who lived in the city were also detained for questioning, said police. They said that Kumar, who lived in Uttar Pradesh, would visit them regularly.

While two police teams are already looking for the accused, a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the incident and is scanning call records.

Police commissioner K K Rao announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to arrest of the accused in the case. He said the name of the informer would not be made public. “The investigation is underway and the accused person will be arrested soon,” he said, adding that the case would be taken before a fasttrack court.

Police questioned nine people, including a friend of the victim, and recorded their statements.

Meanwhile, the father of the girl alleged that the police refused to look into their complaint on Sunday, when they realised she had gone missing.

“We went to Badshahpur police station at 4 pm to report the incident but they asked us to check the surrounding areas first and then come later,” he said. “We went back to them close to midnight and instead of following up, they told us to approach the sector 65 police station as they didn’t have jurisdiction. We were tired and returned home instead hoping for the best.”

ACP (Crime) Singh said they had not receive any formal complaint in this regard.

“We have initiated an inquiry if the police refused to register a case or if they turned the parents away saying the area does not fall under their jurisdiction. We have already directed the police teams to ensure they take prompt action on such complaints,” said Singh.

On Monday morning, a construction worker found the girl dead in the room. An autopsy report confirmed sexual assault. Police said the accused lived in Uttar Pradesh and would often visit the city to meet his family who worked here. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused at Sector 65 police station.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 14:01 IST