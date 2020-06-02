e-paper
Gurugram MLA announces ₹25 lakh reward for best- performing govt employee

Gurugram MLA announces ₹25 lakh reward for best- performing govt employee

gurugram Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:08 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
Hindustantimes
         

To motivate government employees and encourage them to perform better while serving the city, Badshapur MLA Rakesh Daultabad, on Monday, announced a ₹25 lakh reward for the best public servant in the district.

The MLA, however, said that he is also compiling a list of non-performing government employees based on the feedback from city residents. “We have received a lot of response regarding non-performance of employees. We are compiling the data and preparing the list. This would be shared with the chief minister within a month,” he said.

Referring to the reward, Daultabad said that his team has created a system through which the public will give rating based on the service provided by the government employees. The rating system, he said, is similar to how customers of food delivery companies or cab aggregators rate their services while utilising their apps.

The rating would done by city residents both on the phone and also through a WhatsApp questionnaire that would be sent to them, he said.

Daultabad, who won the assembly election as an independent candidate, said that the reward would given in June 2021 and that he will be spending money from his own pocket.

“Right now, employees of departments related to electricity, road and water will be assessed for the reward. A separate reward will be announced for other departments,” he said, adding that the idea behind the move is to motivate employees so that they offer their best services to the public.

When asked about non-performers, the MLA said that there is a long list submitted by the public but his team is scrutinising the data to ensure that there is no innocent person included in the list. “There is a lot of corruption and lack of delivery at the lower level in government departments. It is my firm belief that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will initiate action against those who are not delivering the goods,” he said.

Daultabad said that his objective was to ensure that services affecting common citizens are given due importance.

The local BJP leaders, however, criticised the move and described it as a populist announcement. “This money should have been used for poor workers who have been trying to reach their homes during the lockdown. This is a move to hide non-performance,” said Kamal Yadav, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

