Gurugram: Sector 23A RWA seeks permission from district administration find, help migrants in nearby slums

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:27 IST

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Sector 23A on Wednesday wrote to the district administration seeking permission to actively identify stranded daily wage earners in villages and slums in the vicinity of their sector, to help them with food and money.

The RWA’s letter has come in the backdrop of an exodus of a large number of migrant workers from Delhi-NCR.

“Looking at some of the recent exodus of poor people from our areas and otherwise, as a member of responsible association, we are writing to express that our RWA has not been involved in the war against Covid-19. Our sector is highly dense, with a large village — Carterpuri — that has a large population and unauthorised colonies like Om Vihar and Dharam colony, with thousands of migrant workers living here,” the RWA stated in the letter.

It also stated that they have not received any directions from the police or administration, but only through forwarded messages.

“No doubt your office (administration) is doing lots of good work on Covid-19, but as an RWA, we have a good reach among the local population and can support the administration effectively, acting as a force multiplier in many ways,” said Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, RWA, general secretary.

The letter stated that the RWA can keep people informed with authentic and verified messages on Covid-19 and can ensure an effective lockdown, in cooperation with the administration.

“RWAs can keep a tab on any travel history of any individual or family, be it foreign or local travel. RWAs can support in the distribution of emergency materials like sanitisers, masks, gloves, food, etc. RWAs can keep a tab on services provided by the administration, such as the supply of essential items like groceries, vegetables and dairy products, and help in other activities,” said Malkhan Singh, RWA president.

Other RWAs too said they want to administration to rope in their help.

Bhim Singh Yadav, president, Sector 22 RWA, said, “This step on part of the administration is urgently required because we know workers much more than government officials and can work effectively. Tens of thousands of people are still in pain as their jobs have been hampered and they are ready to leave the city.”

Many individuals and industrialists are already taking initiatives to help the stranded workers.

Without commenting on any plan to rope in RWAs, Haryana chief secretary, Kesni Anand Arora, said, “People should inform the local administration if help is required in any particular area.”