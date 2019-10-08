e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Haryana assembly poll: In a first, Badshahpur voters will get tokens to shorten queues at polling booths

gurugram Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

There will be two machines at each polling booth in Gurgaon assembly constituency—one machine will have the name of 16 candidates while the second machine will have the NOTA option, Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said while addressing a press conference on Monday. He added that to shorten the queue at polling booths, for the first time, tokens will be given to voters at some booths in Badshahpur constituency. Badshahpur is the only constituency in Gurugram for a pilot run. Fifty new polling booths have been added in the city, taking the number of booths to 1,172 from 1,122.

“Voters will be given a token to await their turn at a booth to cast their vote. They need not stand in a queue. Waiting halls will be made, when the token number appears on the screen, the person can go and vote. It has not been decided how many booths in Badshahpur constituency will have this facility.” This type of facility was introduced in Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections. In Haryana, token-based counting will be seen in Gurugram, Hisar, and Faridabad during the assembly polls.

In Gurugram, around 4,000 voting machines will be in place for the elections, including control, ballot units and the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT). “We had observed in the last elections that there were long queues in some booths. This year, 50 new auxiliary booths have been approved. Last time we had 1,122 booths—the number has gone up to 1,172. Our objective is that voters should not face any hassle at the booths,” Khatri added.

There will be 54 candidates in the fray in the district —16 from Gurgaon, 11 from Pataudi, 15 from Badshahpur, and 12 from Sohna. “In Gurgaon, there will be two machines for voters in each booth. One machine will have the name of 16 candidates and the second machine will give voters the option of NOTA.” The administration also said teams to keep a close watch on the elections, when it comes to liquor monitoring and model code of conduct, have been formed.

All observers who had been appointed for the elections have joined their respective duties. Rajiv Kumar, an IAS officer from the 1997 batch, will be looking after Gurugram and Badshahpur vidhan sabha areas, and Richard Dsouza, an IAS officer from the 2007 batch, will be keeping an eye on Pataudi and Sohna vidhan sabha areas.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:01 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 07, 2019 21:02 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News