HSVP sets up control room for contact tracing, monitoring PHCs

gurugram

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:08 IST

The urban development authority Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has set up a 24-member control room to trace contacts of Covid-19 patients in Gurugram, which has seen a surge in the coronavirus disease patients in the last few days.

With the health department already engaged in Covid-19 management, Gurugram divisional commissioner Ashok Sanwan tasked senior officials of the urban development authority with tracing contacts, monitoring the 19 public health centres (PHCs) and support rapid response teams.

The control room will start functioning from Saturday. Their responsibilities will involve calling Covid-19 patients in different containment zone assigned to it and coordinating with public health centres (PHCs) for information, and assisting the rapid response teams (RRTs).

At each PHC too, one HSVP employee will act as a nodal officer whose duties will be to compile data, coordinate with health department and assist other Covid-19 teams in surveillance and sample collection.

“The control room is at HUDA Gymkhana club. The staffers will create a comprehensive database on Covid-19 patients. We will also ascertain about high risk and low risk contacts and how they are quarantined and where they are staying,” said Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP. “The objective is to get information so that spread of Covid 19 is prevented by effective contact tracing.”

The data will then be shared with concerned authorities.

The HSVP team that has been constituted for the management of control room includes Vivek Choudhary and Nitin Mudgil, who are nodal officers of control room, Sanjay Kumar Verma and Pankaj, who will monitor all PHCs, Sandeep Singh to compile all data, Manoj Kumar and Krishan will facilitating rapid responde teams (RRTs), Gaurav Kumar shall prepare reports for high risk contacts, Gurdeep Kumar and Kamal Kumar will manage the transport for PHCs.

The HSVP employees were earlier deployed at relief centers to assist migrant workers who were rendered homeless during the country-wide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of the disease.

“The HSVP control centre and its employees will act as a link between patients and the health department. We will assist the rapid response teams, map patients and ensure information flows ceaselessly for improved performance,” administrator Yadav addressed his staff during a meeting at sector 14 on Thursday,

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer 1, HSVP, said that systems have been put in place to ensure all the data is centralised and made available at the click of a button. “We have teams of two persons each for preparation of final reports in a specific format, we would also assist in sampling of high risk contacts and transport management for the health department employees,” he said.

Apart from contact tracing, the HSVP officials also said that they have also planned a number of steps to manage the containment zones in an effective manner. Gogia said, they will ensure proper barricading, coordination with local police officials, installation of display with does and don’t’s, maintain a logbook for keeping record of visitors, keeping a check on movement of persons in these zones.

Health department officials said their team of doctors, ASHA workers and ANMs will coordinate with others from various departments in compiling the data and sharing the ground report.