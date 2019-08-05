Light rain likely in city today, tomorrow

gurugram

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:03 IST

The city is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall around Monday evening and Tuesday, meteorologists said, adding that this would likely bring down the level of humidity and the maximum temperature.

In the past few days, the level of humidity has shot up, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a relative humidity level of 80% during the day. However, the rainfall has been sporadic, with some parts of the city receiving more rain than others. On Sunday, too, Gurugram recorded sporadic rainfall of 17mm rainfall till 5pm, as per the district administration.

“In the absence of much moisture and a Western Disturbance, the last few days have seen high humidity. However, the monsoon trough is likely to shift towards south Haryana. This is expected to bring more rainfall to Gurugram and Faridabad,” IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said.

This rainfall is likely to bring down the temperatures by a couple of degrees, weather experts said. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 31.8°C, while the minimum temperature was 27.2°C. If it rains, the IMD expects the maximum temperature on Monday and Tuesday to hover around the 30°C-mark and the minimum temperature is expected to be in the 25°Celsius ballpark.

Meanwhile, Gurugram continued to breathe clean air on Sunday when its air quality index (AQI) value was 82—in the satisfactory category—showed the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11.

In the past month, the city has experienced the cleaned air yet in the entire year. Experts and officials said this period usually sees the city’s most favourable air quality in its annual pollution cycle because of the monsoon winds and precipitation.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 04:21 IST