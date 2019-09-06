Man arrested for sexually harassing woman in Gurugram

gurugram

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing and beating up a 45-year-old married woman in her house at a village in Farrukhnagar. The suspect is the woman’s neighbour, police said.

The man’s five family members were also booked on charges of beating up the woman, police said, adding that the case is being investigated.

According to police, the incident took place on July 7 when the woman’s husband had gone to a neighbouring village to attend a wedding function and she was alone with her children in the house.

“Around 10pm, the man came to my house and asked for my husband. I told him that he had gone to attend a wedding in a neighbouring village. I asked him to leave and went to sleep. Around 12am, when I woke up, I saw him lying down next to me on my cot. I immediately stood up, but he held my hand. When I screamed for help, he threatened to tell my husband that I was sleeping with another man, which was not true. He said that he would defame me,” the woman said in the first information report (FIR).

According to the FIR, when her husband returned to the village on July 11, the suspect’s family members allegedly made him consume alcohol and told him that she was having an affair with someone. She said that on that night, the suspect’s mother, wife, two brothers and sister-in-law came to her house, and called her a prostitute and threatened to kill her.

She told police that the suspect then slapped her. “His family members also hit me,” the victim added.

According to police, the victim returned to her parents’ house at a village in Mahendergarh after the incident. She registered the FIR at the Mahendergarh police station on August 21, police said.

In her FIR, the woman also said that after the incident she rushed to the Farrukhangar police station and asked the officials to let her stay there for the night. She stated in her FIR that after multiple requests and a phone call from a former sarpanch of her native village in Mahendergarh to the officials, she was allegedly allowed to stay at the station. However, police have denied her claims that she stayed at the police station.

Krishan Kant, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The main suspect has been arrested. Police are investigating the matter.”

Police said that they registered the case at Farrukhangar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354-A (sexual harassment), after receiving a zero FIR from Mahendergarh district on Wednesday.

