Man gets wrong challan in Gurugram, tweets to police

Harvinder Singh, who has a travel business, was last week browsing the VAHAN portal (under the ministry of road transport and highways) to update details of his registered vehicles, when he saw that he had been sent a notice from the postal branch of city traffic police for riding pillion on his scooter (bearing registration number HR-26-CU-2379) without a helmet.

The e-copy of the notice, however, had a photograph of a motorcycle and the notice, dated March 8, directed him to deposit ₹100 with the challan branch for the alleged offence.

“I noticed that they had made an error. The number mentioned in the notice was the registration number of my scooter but the photograph was of a motorcycle,” said Singh.

Singh, a resident of Chakkarpur village, took to Twitter on Saturday, asking the police to check if a mistake had been made. After an inquiry by the postal branch, it was found that department had committed a faux pax and got confused between the numbers ‘3’ and ‘9’ and ‘inadvertently’ sent the notice for a fine to Singh.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that a netizen had posted a picture on Twitter of a person riding pillion on a motorcycle without a helmet. The complaint was marked to traffic police for action.

“The registration number on the motorcycle was a little hazy in the picture and hence a challan was ‘inadvertently’ issued to the vehicle bearing registration number HR-26-CU-2379 instead of HR-26-CU 2979. The mistake has been rectified and complainant has been informed,” he said.

Singh said that after he posted his complaint on Twitter, an officer from the police department contacted him on Monday and explained to him the ‘error’.

“I have a travel business and sometimes the drivers I employ violate traffic rules. I was going through the website to check for any violations when I came across the notice. It is a good thing there was a picture of the motorcycle, otherwise I may have ended up paying the challan,” he said.

