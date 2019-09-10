Man held for carrying illicit liquor

gurugram

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 02:28 IST

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying illicit liquor and trying to flee in a car when stopped by policemen in Gwal Pahari on Sunday, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 10pm, when at least five policemen were stationed at a check post at a T-point in Gwal Pahari on Gurugram-Faridabad Road for the inspection of vehicles.

According to the police, a WagonR car, which was speeding towards the check post, was asked by a head constable to stop.

Rambir, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), DLF Phase-1 police station, said the driver of the car refused to stop and instead accelerated, prompting the head constable to jump out of the way.

“The accused was stopped at the next police post by another police team. Over 20 cartons of country-made liquor were recovered from his car, for which he did not have any licence,” said ASI.

The police said the head constable, who had jumped out of the way, did not sustain any injury.

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Faridabad. A preliminary probe has revealed that he does not have a criminal record and had recently started supplying illegal liquor in the city and Faridabad.

He was produced in a district court on Monday and released on bail. A case was registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and relevant sections of the Punjab Excise Act at DLF Phase-1 police station on Monday, said the police.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 02:28 IST