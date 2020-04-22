e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / MCG to fine Gurugram residents ₹1,000 for urinating or spitting in public

MCG to fine Gurugram residents ₹1,000 for urinating or spitting in public

gurugram Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) issued a public notice on Wednesday evening stating that persons found urinating or spitting in public spaces will be fined ₹1,000 on the spot.

The order by the MCG refers to the directive issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 15 for Covid-19 management, which states that “spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with a fine.”

“In pursuance of the directive issued by the MHA, and in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 292 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, spitting and urinating in public is now strictly prohibited across the city. Any person violating this directive will be fined ₹1,000, on the spot by MCG officials,” Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG, said.

MCG officials said that no specific teams will be formed for this task; however, sanitation officials and those engaged in essential services will be empowered to fine violators if they spot them anywhere in the city.

As per MCG officials, if a violator does not have the fine amount with him or her, then they need to submit an identification card such as UID, license, passport, with the official as surety and recover it after paying the fine.

Officials said that in the eventuality that a violator does not possess any identification card with them at the time, then a photo of the violator would be clicked by the MCG official, along with their address, family details, and mobile number to ensure the amount is recovered.

top news
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news