MCG to fine Gurugram residents ₹1,000 for urinating or spitting in public

gurugram

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:10 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) issued a public notice on Wednesday evening stating that persons found urinating or spitting in public spaces will be fined ₹1,000 on the spot.

The order by the MCG refers to the directive issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 15 for Covid-19 management, which states that “spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with a fine.”

“In pursuance of the directive issued by the MHA, and in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 292 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, spitting and urinating in public is now strictly prohibited across the city. Any person violating this directive will be fined ₹1,000, on the spot by MCG officials,” Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG, said.

MCG officials said that no specific teams will be formed for this task; however, sanitation officials and those engaged in essential services will be empowered to fine violators if they spot them anywhere in the city.

As per MCG officials, if a violator does not have the fine amount with him or her, then they need to submit an identification card such as UID, license, passport, with the official as surety and recover it after paying the fine.

Officials said that in the eventuality that a violator does not possess any identification card with them at the time, then a photo of the violator would be clicked by the MCG official, along with their address, family details, and mobile number to ensure the amount is recovered.