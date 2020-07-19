Motorcyclist killed after truck overturns near Kherki Daula toll plaza

gurugram

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:57 IST

A 36-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after a truck allegedly overturned and hit at least four vehicles near the Kherki Daula toll on Saturday afternoon. Police said the mishap also triggered an hour long traffic congestion on national highway-48.

According to the police, the incident took place when the victim — identified as Manoj Sharma, 36, who worked as an interior decorator — was on his way back home in Bhondsi from sector 84. Investigators say the accident took place around 3.30pm when a truck laden with lemons tried making a U-Turn underneath a flyover, a few metres from the toll plaza.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, that while negotiating the turn, the truck lost balance and overturned. “In the process, it collided with a motorcycle and three cars. The motorcyclist was killed on the spot while the cars were heavily damaged. No other person was injured,” said the police official. The mishap triggered an immediate traffic jam, which was cleared in the next hour, he said.

The truck driver escaped from the spot after the accident and efforts were on to arrest him, the police said, adding that a case had been registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Saturday.

Last week, a 25-year-old police constable, who was deputed in the security branch at the office of deputy commissioner of police in Manesar, was killed after an unidentified vehicle had allegedly hit his motorcycle when he was returning home.