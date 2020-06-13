Number of containment zones in Gurugram increased from 66 to 98

gurugram

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:57 IST

With a rapid increase in the number of patients suffering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the administration on Saturday revised the list of containment zones, taking the total number from 66 to 98 in the entire district. As per the new order, Gurugram will have 94 containment zones, while Pataudi will have two zones, along with one each in Sohna and Farrukhnagar. Earlier, Gurugram had 63 containment zones, while Pataudi had two zones and Sohna had one. There was no containment zone in Farrukhnagar earlier.The new zones contained in the city include private condominiums, HSVP sectors and residential colonies.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the city till Saturday evening was 3,125. The city reported 203 cases on Saturday, 185 cases on Friday, 191 on Thursday, 217 on Wednesday, 164 on Tuesday, 243 on Monday, 230 on Sunday and 129 on last Saturday.

The sudden spurt in the cases is being ascribed to the desealing of borders with Delhi and the opening of markets, offices and industry under Unlock 1.0. To better manage the Covid-19 situation in the district, the Haryana government appointed a new civil surgeon earlier this week. Further senior bureaucrats from Chandigarh were asked to oversee the Covid-19 situation in the district, said officials of the district administration.

The areas, which have been included as containment zones in the city, include Tower 19, Central Park, Sector 48; Block J&F Mayfield Garden; five towers in Power Grid apartment in Sector 43; blocks A to H in DLF Phase -1, Silver Apartment DLF Phase -1; Parsavnath Tower C, Sohna Road; S block, W block; Park View, Vatika city, Parsvnath Exotica, Vipul Society in Sector 53, Nirvana Country in Sector 50; Shishpal Vihar A block in Sector 49, Raheja Atlantis Apartment and Navketan Apartment. On the western side of the highway, the containment areas include street number one to 4 in Shanti Nagar, street number one to four in Shivaji Nagar, Aarvy Hospital street, street numbers 3 and 7 in Patel Nagar; Shakti Apartment in Sector 15, Part-2, streets in Jacobpura, Street number 13 in Manohar Nagar, Krishan Colony street 4 to 9, Jyoti Park streets 7.8,10, 11 and 13.

In Pataudi, the containment zones include streets in ward number 8 and streets in Dadawas village. In Farrukhnagar, the containment zones include Ward number 5, New Colony. In Sohna, the contained areas include street number 6, N Block, Mohan Nagar and Naya Gaon.

The order issued by Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram read, “The sub-divisional magistrate , Gurugram, Badshahpur, Sohna and Pataudi will be the respective nodal officers ensuring the demarcation of the boundaries of the containment zone area, barricading of containment zone with entry exit gate, display board requiring requisite information for the convenience to the residents of containment zone (sic).”

A district administration spokesperson said that the containment zones have been expanded due to the rise in Covid 19 cases. “All measures are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and containment zones are being monitored strictly.”