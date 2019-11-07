Overhaul of govt schools, health care key issues raised by Badshahpur MLA in assembly

gurugram

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:15 IST

Overhauling government schools, improving delivery of public healthcare and appointment of full-time officials as heads of key government agencies in the city such as Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the city’s civic body, were the key issues raised by newly elected Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad in the first session of the state assembly in Chandigarh. The three-day state assembly session concluded on Wednesday.

Referring to the importance of improving government schools in Gurugram, Daultabad , who spoke in the assembly on Tuesday, said it was important that the quality of education delivered by these institutions was improved. “There are 90 MLAs and a number of IAS and IPS officials sitting in the house, but none of their children will be studying in a government school. How can these schools improve if the teachers are assigned non-teaching duties for elections, and for campaigns like the ones against polio and for improving the sex ratio,” he said.

On healthcare, the independent MLA asked chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in present in the assembly, to set up a municipal clinic in every ward under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). “I have already raised this matter with the CM, and it is important that the municipal body makes health facilities available to everyone,” he said.

He also asked the state government to ensure that full-time officials are appointed as heads of the civic agencies like MCG and GMDA. “At present, the head of the GMDA sits in Chandigarh while the Gurugram deputy commissioner has been given additional charge of the MCG,” he said, adding that Gurugram helps run the economy of Haryana, and it must be ensured that separate heads are appointed to these key offices.

Pointing to the key role that municipal councillors could play in the development of Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituencies that form Gurugram city, Daultabad said training and capacity building should be made mandatory for them to deliver key urban goals. “It is important that tenders for cleaning drains, sewage should be given timely so that the problem of water-logging is resolved,” he said.

To curb pollution, the Badshahpur MLA demanded that pipelines be installed on roadsides for spraying treated water to reduce dust, which was a major source of pollution in the city, he said.