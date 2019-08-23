Road rage: Group hunts man to his home, beat him up

gurugram

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:22 IST

An incident of road rage turned ugly when a group of unidentified men hunted down a 31-year-old man, whose car theirs had collided with, to his housing society, beat him up and stole his watch, car keys and documents, the police said.

The police said that they are checking the CCTV footage of the incident and are probing the matter, though none of the accused has been identified as yet. The man sustained minor injuries and his medical condition is reportedly stable.

According to the police, the road accident took place in Sector 57 on Thursday around 4.30pm when the victim, a businessman, was returning home in his Toyota Innova car from his office on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road. The victim is a resident of an apartment complex in Sector 57.

“When I reached near Ocus Quantum Mall, a Mahindra Scorpio rammed into my car from behind. When I stopped, the driver of the other car got down and began punching my car’s window. I got scared and drove away from the spot,” the victim states in the first information report (FIR). He added that later, the accused man came to his apartment complex with several other persons who allegedly assaulted him and snatched away his watch, car keys and car documents.

Talking to HT, the victim said, “There were at least 13 men present at the gate of my apartment. I got a call from the security guard saying that some men had come to meet me. When I went down to the gate, they began beating me. They snatched my car documents, keys and watch worth ₹5 lakh. I have registered a police case. I have asked the police to first get my watch back as it is very expensive.”

The victim, who did not wish to be identified, added that he sustained cuts on his face and ears and has swelling around his ribs because of the assault.

“Police are checking the CCTV footage of the incident. The exact number of accused persons is yet to be ascertained. No arrests have been made so far. Police are investigating the case,” head constable Amarjeet, Sector 56 police station, said.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (act of endangering life), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 56 police station on Thursday.

