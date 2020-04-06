Six more test positive for Covid-19 in Nuh

gurugram

Apr 06, 2020

The district administration of Nuh on Monday declared Umrao village in Nagina as a buffer zone — banning the entry and exit of people in the village to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said officials. Six more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14, said officials. The police said 13 of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.

The superintendent of police, Nuh, Narender Bijarniya, said that they have declared a three-kilometre area around the residence of a 50-year-old truck driver, who had recently returned from Gujarat and tested positive last week, as a buffer zone and locals have been asked to remain indoors and take care of their health. “The residents of this village will remain quarantined at home. They can only come out to buy essentials between 8am and 10am,” he said.

The police said if more cases are reported from the village, they will declare it a ‘red zone’. “In the red zone, the entire village will be isolated and samples will be collected from each house. There will be no movement of any person and essentials will be provided by the district administration. However, in a buffer zone, people are allowed to move to get their essentials but not allowed to move out of the village,” said Bijarniya.

Bijarniya added the area has become vulnerable with regard to the further transmission of Covid-19 and it was necessary to halt further transmission of the disease in the villages. “We are taking precautionary measures to ensure the virus does not spread; therefore we have declared one village as a buffer zone as only one local case was reported positive from here. We are discussing with the district administration and chief medical officer the next steps to declare a few villages as red zones. It has become imperative to take stringent precautionary measures like declaring some villages as containment zones and surrounding areas as buffer zones,” he said.

The police said there would be no vehicular movement from these villages and people would stay within their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Nuh, confirmed that six people tested positive on Monday. “All of them had allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month. Two are from Sir Lanka, one each is from Thailand, Indonesia, South Africa, and Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The samples for nearly 300 people had been collected by Monday, said officials.

“We have admitted more than 300 people to Government Polytechnic college in Malab and Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh. More than 400 people are home quarantined,” he said.

Seven more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Faridabad on Monday, bringing the total count to 21. Nine more people, all of whom had attended the Nizamuddin Jamaat, tested positive in Palwal on Monday. The officials said the number of positive cases in Palwal has reached 25, the highest among any district in Haryana.