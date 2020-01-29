Three men chase, catch snatcher; to be rewarded by police

gurugram

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:00 IST

An alleged snatcher was caught in Palam Vihar on Monday morning after the man, whose phone he had snatched, and two others chased him on motorcycles for five kilometres, the police said on Tuesday. The police said the man was handed over to them and the mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Sumit Kumar, a 28-year-old senior executive with a private hotel, had left his home in Palam Vihar around 10am on Monday on his way to catch a city bus near a private university in Sector 23A. “I was walking down the lane when I took out my mobile phone from my trousers pocket to check the time. Suddenly a man, who had been watching me from a distance, sped towards me on a motorcycle, snatched my phone and fled towards Rezang La Chowk,” he said.

Kumar raised an alarm and shouted for help. Seeing the biker flee, two men allegedly smoking nearby chased the suspect on a motorcycle, the police said.

“I stopped another motorist and requested him to chase the snatcher and we followed him. Then another biker joined in. Seeing three different vehicles chasing him, the suspect panicked, took the wrong lane and was surrounded by us. We caught hold of him and brought him to Rezang La Chowk and informed the police control room. The third motorist left the spot after helping us get ahold of the suspect as he was getting late for office,” Kumar said.

As the incident took place near the bus stand, a large crowd gathered at the spot and was ready to thrash the culprit. However, a team from the Palam Vihar police station and PCR vans deployed near the stretch reached the spot, rescued him from the mob and managed to whisk him away.

The police said he was identified as 23-year-old Gaurav Kumar of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Kumar is a history-sheeter and was involved in more than a dozen snatching cases in the area. “We have impounded the motorcycle used in the crime and are trying to find out if it was stolen from the city to commit a crime,” he said.

A case was registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Monday. The man was produced before the district and sessions court on Tuesday and was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

Appreciating the good work done by the victim and two others, whose details were not shared by the police, Gurugram police commissioner Muhammad Akil announced that they will be given a commendation certificate and a cash reward. “This is an exemplary act and will set an example for the rest of the residents,” Akil said.