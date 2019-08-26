Two bike-borne men snatch ₹2.5L from minor in Gurugram’s Sector 38

gurugram

Two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched ₹2.5 lakh at gunpoint from a 17-year-old boy in Sector 67 on Sunday night. The incident took place on around 9.40pm, when the boy was returning home on a scooter after attending a fair at Islampur village in Sector 38.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Sector 57. He is a school dropout and works with a builder, the police said. “When I reached Sector 67, two men on a Bullet motorcycle came from behind. The man, riding pillion, was wearing a helmet. He aimed a pistol at me and snatched ₹2.5 lakh which was kept in the boot space of my scooter. I could not see the number of their motorcycle,” the victim stated in the first information report (FIR).

Talking to HT, he said that the accused men were allegedly following him. “After attending the mela, I had taken an auto-rickshaw from Raheja Mall to a nearby restaurant where my scooter was parked. I saw the two men on the Bullet following me when I took the auto-rickshaw,” the victim said.

He said that he was carrying the amount after collecting rent from the house which his family owns in Badshahpur and receiving salary from the builder for whom he works.

“On Sunday morning, five of my friends called me at the Sadar police station for some personal work. There I mentioned to them that I was carrying ₹2.5 lakh. I have informed the police about my suspicion,” the victim said.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 65 police station said that they are checking the CCTV footage of the incident. “A preliminary probe suggests that two men on a motorcycle came and snatched the money from the boy at gunpoint. They are yet to be identified. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under section 379-B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sector 56 police station on Sunday.

