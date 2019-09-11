Woman alleges newborn swapped, demands DNA test; hospital booked

gurugram

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 05:33 IST

A 30-year-old woman has alleged her newborn was exchanged for another baby at a private hospital in Badshahpur in February. The woman, a resident of Teekli village, said it took them seven months to get a case lodged. Police said a case was registered Monday after the family approached the chief minister’s window portal.

Marjina, the complainant, said she delivered a baby on February 7. She alleged despite asking for the baby for an hour, the hospital staff did not disclose the gender of the baby and later handed her a baby girl, who she alleged was not a newborn.

“I doubt the baby is mine. We are poor people and had no option but to take her with us. I complained to the senior doctors but no one paid any heed,” alleged Marjina in her complaint.

She claimed she delivered a baby boy. “The child does not resemble any of us. I went to the hospital staff but they said my wife is suffering from some mental illness,” the husband alleged in his statement to the police.

The family claimed it had given a police complaint earlier as well and had also written to the CM’s window in February and March.

Mukhesh Kumar Mann, SHO, Badshahpur police station, however, refuted the allegations and said they never received any complaint. He said they received an order to register the case Monday and took prompt action. “We visited the hospital Monday and discussed the matter with the hospital staff and checked their records. During preliminary probe, it was learned only one delivery took place on February 7. The complainant already has two minor daughters and her relatives have tried to misguide her,” he said.

The police said they are investigating the matter and have called the family on Wednesday to get the DNA test conducted.

A case under section 417 (cheating), 420 (fraud) and 120B (conspiracy) was registered at the Badhshahpur police station. No arrests been made so far.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 05:33 IST