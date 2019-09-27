Haryana Assembly Polls: Kulwant Ram Bazigar, Guhla (reserved) MLA

haryana

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:15 IST

Kulwant Ram Bazigar, 41, BJP, Guhla (reserved)

Coming from a humble background, Kulwant worked for his community and remained as district president of Bazigar and Banjara sanghs for over a decade. Relative of senior Congress leader Dillu Ram, he began his political career as a party worker. He fought 2009 assembly election as an Independent and finished third.

Educational qualification: Matriculate

MLA’s quote: I have served the Guhla constituency and would like to contest again. Development works worth Rs 700 crore have been carried out during my stint as the legislator of Guhla, which remained neglected in the past.

Assets: Total: Rs 12 lakh

Movable: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable: Rs 7 lakh

Constituency primer: Bordering Punjab’s Patiala district, Guhla has been a reserved seat since 1977. Mostly dominated by the Congress, the BJP never stood a chance here. It is the only segment among 17 reserved seats where community of Bazigars (nomads) have a stronghold. Even after delimitation, some area of Guhla was included in the Kalayat assembly constituency that was made a general seat. It is one of the major paddy growing areas and hub of marble and granite trade. Drug menace is one of the concerning issues here.

Electoral History:

2014: Kulwant Ram Bazigar of BJP defeated Dillu Ram of Congress by 2,440 votes.

2009: Phool Singh of INLD defeated Dillu Ram by a margin of 5,253 votes.

2005: Dillu Ram defeated Buta Singh of INLD by 10,127 votes.

How he performed: Prominent among development works carried out by Kulwant are setting up of a girls’ college, an industrial training institute, two public health centres and a stadium, besides overhaul of several schools, rejuvenation of four minor irrigation tanks and a canal, and expansion of road network. Kulwant, who was accused of irregularities during paddy procurement, also faced protests for his ‘non-performance’.

By the way: He worked as a taxi driver before coming into politics.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 23:14 IST