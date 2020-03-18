e-paper
Marvel’s Black Widow postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic, was slated for early India release

Marvel has indefinitely postponed the release of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow film, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

hollywood Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Scarlett Johansson in a still from Marvel’s Black Widow.
Scarlett Johansson in a still from Marvel’s Black Widow.
         

Having waited longer than most other studios, Marvel has officially announced the indefinite delay of its upcoming superhero film, Black Widow. The announcement comes amid widespread theatre closures and the public’s self-quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, was slated to open on May 1. In a fell swoop, Marvel’s parent studio Disney also postponed the releases of the Dev Patel-starrer The Personal History of David Copperfield and Amy Adams’ The Woman in the Window, which were supposed to debut on May 8 and April 15, respectively.

 

None of the films have been given a new release date. Disney had previously axed the releases of Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers. The move comes after several states in the US have advised theatres to close down.

Previously, big-budget films such as Fast & Furious 9 and A Quiet Place Part II had announced cancellations. The James Bond film No Time to Die was among the first to pre-emptively postpone its release. The film is now scheduled for a November debut.

In India, major productions such as Sooryavanshi and ‘83 have been postponed, while production on all films, television shows and web series has been halted. India has reported 147 positive cases of the coronavirus, while the global tally is approaching the 200000 mark.

Also read: The Batman calls off production in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Marvel had two films lined up for release in 2020, the other being November’s The Eternals, which is holding onto its date.

