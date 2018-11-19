New theory says Doctor Strange never died in Avengers Infinity War. Here’s the proof

The Snappening of Avengers: Infinity War took away some of our favourite heroes from us. So many lives were lost and the world mourned it for months. However, it appears that we may have one less soul to mourn for.

According to a new theory posted on Reddit, Doctor Strange may not have died in Thanos’ genocide. Sure, we did see him get turned to ashes in the movie, telling Tony Stark “this was the only way,” but going back to his own, solo movie, there is something that we may have missed. Check out the theory:

“So I’ve been watching all the MCU movies in release order over the past month. I just got to Dr. Strange, and I’ve realized that there’s either a large plot hole in Infinity War, or that Strange in fact did not die in the snap.

In the scene where Strange and The Ancient One converse in astral form, she mentions that no matter how much she peered through time, she could never see past what is taking place at that moment, her death. Strange then backs this up by asking that exact question “you think this is where you die?” This leads me to believe it’s impossible to see a future past your death. Therefore, it would be impossible for Strange to view the 14,000,605 futures unless A) he never died in the snap. Or B) the Russo brothers missed this key detail.

This theory of him not dying, but still turning into dust can support the idea of souls being trapped in the soul stone or quantum realm because if his soul lives he may still be able to see the futures past his “death”

TLDR: The ancient one says you can’t see past your own death, but strange does so in infinity war. Ergo, he didn’t actually die”

Sure, this theory does leave you scratching your heads for a bit but it seems quite unlikely when you remember watching the wizard disintegrate in front of your eyes. Even other redditors have expressed their doubt on it.

“It’s more likely Strange is coming back to life and was able to see past his death because there was a future to see. If the Ancient One comes back in this reality, then it’d be an issue but it’s very likely she’s permanently dead. If she does come back, it’ll probably be in some alternate reality,” commented a Marvel fan.

Another thought that perhaps The Ancient One was just unable to watch the future beyond her death while Doctor Strange can. However, for our sake, we hope Doctor Stephen Strange did make it out alive by some shred of hocus pocus and will soon join the remaining Avengers to bring down Thanos once and for all when Avengers 4 releases in May.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 21:04 IST