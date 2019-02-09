On Tom Hiddleston’s birthday, the top 5 theories that predict Loki lives in Avengers Endgame

It is no surprise that Loki is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since he made his debut in Thor (as the villain), Loki has won fans over with his unpredictability and charm. Which is why everyone was upset when Avengers: Infinity War chose to open with a scene in which Thanos kills Loki.

But Loki has come back from the dead twice before, and fans can’t help but wonder if his ‘death’ in Infinity War was one of his tricks. They’re finding clues in everything from his past to the fact that Marvel is said to be producing a television series featuring Loki. Several theories floating around online suggest that Loki will indeed make a return in Avengers: Endgame.

So on Tom Hiddleston’s birthday, here are the top five theories that predict Loki lives.

Loki is controlling Thanos

The most recent Loki theory is also the wildest. This one suggests that the character will once again return from the dead and will reveal himself to be the main villain of the film, taking over from Thanos, whom he has been controlling all along. The theory points to the fact that Loki has experience dealing with the Mind Stone, which influenced him in the first Avengers movie.

Loki faked his death to summon Odin

Who’s the one character that can effectively end Thanos’ plans? Why, Odin, of course. That’s what one theorist suggested online. But to bring Odin back from the dead, Loki would have to enter Valhalla himself, which is why he faked his own death.

Loki uses the wrong hand

We’ll let the theorist explain this one themselves. “Loki is right handed. If you look, in movies since Thor 1 to Avengers 1 to Ragnarok, he wields with his right hand,” the Redditor said. “He holds weapons with his right and the sceptre in Avengers with his right. There are two occasions he uses his left hand (that I’ve found). One, when he fakes his own death in Dark World. You can find him holding the dagger with his left hand during the entire scene. Two, when he stabs Thanos.”

The case of the missing character

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame, released during the Super Bowl, caught the attention of Marvel fans. Not because of all the new footage it showed, but for what it didn’t show. Several Twitter users pointed out that two shots in the trailer appear to have been edited - specifically to remove characters. While many thought Marvel had erased Captain Marvel from those shots, others felt that it could be Loki.

Straight from the horse’s mouth

The most telling piece of information that points to Loki’s return comes from Hiddleston himself. When asked about his character’s future at the ACE Comic Con, he told the crowd, “Your guess is as good as mine,” which is an unexpected statement, considering his character was stabbed and killed in the opening scene of Infinity War.

