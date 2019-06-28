Spider-Man Far From Home has many Marvel cameos, is Falcon’s debut as Captain America one of them?

The upcoming Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: Far From Home almost featured the debut of Anthony Mackie as the new Captain Marvel. ComicBook.com reports that there were early discussions about introducing audiences to the new Cap, but it was decided that the focus should remain on Spidey.

“We briefly talked about bringing in Falcon as Captain America at the end, like maybe once Peter’s arced, and he’s sort of like leading the team, like maybe he calls in a favour,” creative executive Eric Carroll was quoted as saying. “But we also thought it was really important to the arc of this movie that there not be other Avengers available to Nick Fury or Peter, so he’d have to step up and do it himself.”

Mackie, who plays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was handed over the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, when Steve Rogers returns to the past and lives out a long and fruitful life with Peggy Carter. When he returns to the Endgame timeline, he is too old to continue as Captain America, and hands over his shield to his friend, Sam Wilson, the Falcon.

Also read: Like Avengers Endgame, detailed Spider-Man Far From Home spoilers flood the internet days before release

“Ultimately, Spider-Man: Far From Home is Spider-Man’s journey, whether any other heroes appear in it or not. It’s all about Peter stepping up,” Marvel president Kevin Feige added, “And Peter getting out of the shadow, not just of Tony but of the Avengers in general. Because by the way, he’s Spider-Man. He doesn’t need to be in the shadow of the Avengers. So other than Maria, and Nick, and Happy, and the emotional presence of Tony... You hear, he asks about Thor. He asks about Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel.”

Detailed plot descriptions of Far From Home have revealed which other Marvel characters will be making cameos in the film, which has received positive reviews from critics. Far From Home currently sits at a solid 90% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, based on over 100 reviews.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L Jackson, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau. Far From Home is slated for a July 4 release in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 10:49 IST